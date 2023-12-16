Science News Roundup: Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China; EU seeks satellite array offers in space race with AI and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists see risk of lost opportunity for long COVID research in China

With more than a full year past since China eased restrictions and let COVID-19 sweep its households, scientists are worried a unique opportunity may be slipping away to study long COVID from possibly hundreds of millions of infections in that country. Global disease experts say little is known about China's experience with long-term COVID effects, which in Britain, Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere are thought to have afflicted millions with debilitating fatigue, brain fog and other symptoms that persist for months or even years.

China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020

China on Thursday successfully launched a reusable robotic spacecraft for the third time since 2020, in a series of secretive orbital test flights that it says are aimed at developing reusable technologies to reduce space mission costs.

The uncrewed spacecraft was launched atop a Long March 2F rocket, the same rocket series used by China to transport its astronauts to space, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Thursday, according to state media.

Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure

Rocket Lab on Friday said it had launched its Electron rocket into space from a facility in New Zealand, the SpaceX rival's first flight since a mission failure in September. The rocket, carrying a satellite for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, a Japan-based Earth imaging company, blasted off from a launch pad on the country's North Island about 5:05 p.m. local time (0405 GMT).

EU seeks satellite array offers in space race with AI

Europe is seeking final offers for a 6 billion euro ($6.55 billion) EU satellite constellation which is designed to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink and Jeff Bezos' Kuiper. But authorities have been warned that the IRIS² system, initiated by the European Commission, risks missing out on the latest wave of artificial intelligence and becoming outdated before it is even launched due to bureaucracy.

Aborted test and missing parts add to European space woes

The final flight of Italy's Vega rocket has been delayed after crucial parts went missing, while the latest test of Europe's new Ariane 6 has been aborted, the European Space Agency said, the latest glitches to affect Europe's troubled launch sector. The aborted test of the upper stage of Ariane 6 should not affect plans for an inaugural launch in mid-2024, ESA said.

