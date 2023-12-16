Left Menu

Australia swelters through heat wave amid 'extreme' fire danger

Heat wave alerts were in place for parts of Western Australia, New South Wales, South Australia and the Northern Territory, the Bureau of Meteorology said on its website. The hot weather lifts the risk of bush fires in an already high-risk bush fire season amid an El Nino weather event, which is typically associated with extreme events such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-12-2023 05:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 05:13 IST
Australia swelters through heat wave amid 'extreme' fire danger
  • Country:
  • Australia

Large parts of Australia on Saturday sweltered under heat wave conditions that prompted the nation's weather forecaster to issue bush fire warnings in several states. Heat wave alerts were in place for parts of Western Australia, New South Wales, South Australia and the Northern Territory, the Bureau of Meteorology said on its website.

The hot weather lifts the risk of bush fires in an already high-risk bush fire season amid an El Nino weather event, which is typically associated with extreme events such as wildfires, cyclones and droughts. In the town of Fitzroy Crossing, in remote Western Australia, a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit) was forecast on Saturday, more than five degrees above the average December maximum, according to forecaster data.

As temperatures soared, fire weather warnings were in place for parts of Western Australia, New South Wales and the Northern Territory, the forecaster said. In New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, more than 50 fires were burning on Saturday and a total fire ban was in place for many areas, including Sydney, the capital, the state's rural fire service said.

The agency said on social media platform X that more than 700 firefighters and incident management personnel were working statewide to fight blazes amid "widespread high and extreme fire danger". Authorities have warned of a high-risk bush fire season this Australian summer after a quiet two seasons compared with the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" of bush fires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023