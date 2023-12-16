Odisha opens command & control centre for tracking public transport vehicles

For safety of passengers specially women all public transport and goods vehicles operating in Odisha would now be tracked as the state transport department has set up a round-the-clock command and control centre for vehicle location tracking device.

The command and control centre for tracking vehicles was inaugurated by Odisha Commerce and Transport minister Tukuni Sahoo here on Friday.

The 24X7 integrated command and control centre, will use both Global Positioning System (GPS)-based vehicle tracking and the GSM/GPRS channel for triggering emergency alerts, said an official.

The common emergency toll lines of the motor vehicles wing, police control room and related enforcement units will be looped into a real-time data-sharing network with the command control centre functioning as an interface for stakeholder agencies, an official notification said.

A mobile application has also been developed for various stakeholders and users and Geographic Information System (GIS) map for vehicle location tracking system, the minister said.

The command control centre was set up under the Centre's Nirbhaya Scheme for women's safety. The Centre has made vehicle location tracking system mandatory for public transport vehicles and goods vehicles. Accordingly, an amendment has been made in Central Motor Vehicle Rule 1989 for making mandatory fitment of VLT device in all public transport vehicles. In order to standardize devices throughout the country AIS-140 standard has been prescribed.

The state government, in compliance, with the above amendment and direction is implementing the VLT application, an official said.

''The objective of the project is to introduce a tracking system as required for the implementation of central notifications for continuous monitoring of public transport vehicles for the safety of passengers specially women, better road safety and better support for enforcement services.

''This will also help in keeping track of public buses running as per the permit,'' Sahu said.

Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said, For development, management and operation of Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) application, the State Transport Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

The BSNL has developed, deployed, integrated and commissioned a vehicle location tracking software application named 'Mo Yatra Suraksha' for tracking and monitoring of vehicles covered under the project.

The vehicle owners have the liberty to choose and affix VLTD device from the empanelled VLTD manufacturers.

Other than auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws, all passenger transport vehicles, including government and private buses, school and college buses and cabs/taxis will be equipped with VLT panic buttons for the safety of women and children, the minister said, adding that all goods vehicles operating under the strength of National Permit and all good vehicles transporting explosive and hazardous materials will have to install VLT devices.

The specified vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2024 shall have to comply with the requirement at the time of registration. The specified vehicles registered on or before December 31, 2023 shall have to comply with the requirement by June 30 next year, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur said.

