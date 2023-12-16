Left Menu

Repair all potholes by Dec 31: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi to dept officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 18:36 IST
Repair all potholes by Dec 31: Delhi PWD Minister Atishi to dept officials
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Saturday pulled up officials for alleged laxity in implementing road repair works and directed that all potholes be fixed by December 31. In an official communication to the principal secretary of the public works department (PWD), she directed that resurfacing of roads, where it is required, has to start latest by February 1 and must be finished by February 29.

She also issued to the official an ultimatum to repair all potholes by the end of this year and asked for daily reports on the progress made.

The minister directed the PWD principal secretary to ensure that timelines are strictly adhered to and strict action is taken against officers who cause delays.

Expressing her displeasure at the state of disrepair of PWD roads, she said in the communication that it is shocking and unacceptable, and serious accidents are possible. Due to the PWD's laxity and apathy, Delhiites are at the receiving end, she said.

''I have been directing the PWD for the past six months regarding the same yet no action by the PWD. I have taken at least 10 meetings and carried multiple ground visits,'' Atishi said. She also enclosed photos of roads along with the communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023