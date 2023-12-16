Left Menu

India to launch maiden winter science expedition to Arctic next week

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:57 IST
India will on Tuesday launch its maiden winter science expedition to the Arctic region as part of efforts to maintain a year-long presence at its research station Himadri at Svalbard in Norway.

Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju will flag-off the first Winter Expedition comprising four scientists to the Arctic region to make atmospheric observations during the night, carry out auroral studies and changes in sea ice.

''This is the first winter expedition to the Arctic. The team of scientists will stay at the research station at NyAlesund for 30 to 45 days and then will be replaced by another team,'' a senior official said.

He said India will now have a year-long presence at the research station in the Arctic region, as it has in the Antarctic, near the South Pole.

India launched its Arctic research programme in 2007 with a focus on climate change in the region with the objectives of studying connections between Arctic climate and Indian monsoon.

The government had unveiled the Arctic Policy last year, sharing plans to have more research stations and satellite ground stations in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

