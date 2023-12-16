Left Menu

'Demolition operation': MCD removes illegal structures on agricultural land in Jahangirpuri

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD has started a demolition operation to remove illegal structures on agricultural land in Jahangirpuri, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:17 IST
'Demolition operation': MCD removes illegal structures on agricultural land in Jahangirpuri
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has started a ''demolition operation'' to remove illegal structures on agricultural land in Jahangirpuri, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. On Friday, an MCD squad used heavy earthmoving machinery to demolish such structures in Ward Number-18 in Jahangirpuri under the Civil Lines Zone, it said. Local authorities, including personnel from the Bhalaswa Dairy police station, oversaw the operation, the statement said. It said that ''a significant demolition operation was executed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to combat the illegal colonisation of agricultural land in Ward No.18, Khasra No. 444, near Ram Rahim Chowk, Jahangirpuri''.

The targeted area, measuring around 4,000 square yards, had unauthorised development by certain builders who had ''undertaken the plotting of the land, erecting boundary walls, constructing rooms and laying plain cement concrete roads'', the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023