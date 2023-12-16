Left Menu

Kerala's Shaikh Hassan Khan now scales Mount Vinson in Antarctica

Scaling yet another peak in his ambitious journey, Kerala government employee Shaikh Hassan Khan has climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica. This is the fifth highest peak that has been scaled by the 36-year-old Khan. Speaking to PTI from a camp in Antarctica, Khan said after reaching the summit at 8.40 pm (local time) on December 12, he hoisted the Indian flag. The motto of the expedition is to spread awareness about climate change that is happening in Antarctica, he added. Apart from Mount Vinson, Khan has climbed four other highest peaks -- Mount Everest (Asia), Mount Denali (North America), Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), and Mount Elbrus (Europe). Khan has sustained frost bite on both hands and is now receiving treatment at the Union Glacier Camp in Antarctica. At the summit, the temperature had dropped to up to minus 40 degree celsius, he said. In the next few days, he will be travelling to Chile and then to Argentina where he will look to climb Mount Aconcagua, which is also the world's highest peak outside the Himalayas. Khan, who is currently on leave from his government job, takes the help of his close friends for planning the trips.

