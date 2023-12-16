Left Menu

HP CM invites global investors to invest in green energy, tourism

The state government has assured them of providing all possible assistance, Sukhu said.Talking to the media persons after laying the foundation stone of Sirmour Haat village-level market of local products in Purwala village, Paonta Sahib, on Saturday, the chief minister said he has invited global investors to invest in the state, preferably in the field of green energy and tourism sector.The state government was making concerted efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development.

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:01 IST
HP CM invites global investors to invest in green energy, tourism
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said he has invited global investors to invest in the power, tourism and green energy sectors of Himachal Pradesh. The state government has assured them of providing all possible assistance, Sukhu said.

Talking to the media persons after laying the foundation stone of Sirmour Haat (village-level market of local products) in Purwala village, Paonta Sahib, on Saturday, the chief minister said he has invited global investors to invest in the state, preferably in the field of green energy and tourism sector.

The state government was making concerted efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development. Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year, he added.

Innovative initiatives are being taken with a positive approach to realise the vision of making the state self-reliant. These efforts are being appreciated in the country as well as abroad, he said.

Sukhu said he was working on a mission of making Himachal self-reliant till 2027, and his priority was a complete transformation of the investment environment and economy of the state.

Constructing Sirmaur Haat is an effort to encourage local products and local artisans and improve their economy, and the move will empower rural women, he said, adding that members of the local gram panchayat and self-help groups of the surrounding areas would also get employment opportunities from this endeavour.

The three-storeyed Haat will be constructed over 450 square metres area at a cost of Rs one crore with all basic facilities. It would be constructed on the lines of 'She Haat' set up in Sarahan of Sirmaur district, a statement issued here said.

Traditional dishes of the Sirmaur district would also be available in the Haat, which will provide the tourists an opportunity to better understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023