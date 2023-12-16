Left Menu

Gas leak incident: New NGT panel meets residents of Giaspura locality in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:29 IST
Gas leak incident: New NGT panel meets residents of Giaspura locality in Ludhiana
The new panel comprised the joint secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board and a member from IIT Delhi. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Members of a newly formed committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Saturday met residents of the Giaspura area where a gas leak tragedy struck in April, officials said.

Eleven people died after inhaling toxic gas that emanated from a sewer on April 30.

In October, the NGT formed a new panel to probe the gas leak tragedy after it expressed dissatisfaction with the report submitted by the previous panel which failed to establish the reason behind the toxic gas leak.

The new panel comprised the joint secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board and a member from IIT Delhi.

The new panel recorded views of the residents of Giaspura. The panel also took samples from the Balloke sewerage treatment plant.

On Friday, the NGT team collected samples from different sewer manholes in Giaspura, said officials.

Earlier, a magisterial inquiry had failed to hold anyone responsible for the gas leak incident.

