Toll in Dec 8 candle unit fire in Pimpri Chinchwad now 12 as woman succumbs to injuries

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the December 8 fire in a candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune reached 12 on Saturday after a 40-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries, a civic official said.

The fire took place in the afternoon that day in a factory in Talawade that specialised in making sparkling candles, which are used in birthday celebrations.

While six persons had died on the same day, 10 persons were seriously injured, some of whom succumbed in the following days.

''Forty-year-old Suman Godhade died on Saturday. Four persons, including the owner of the unit, are still hospitalised,'' he said.

