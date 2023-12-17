Left Menu

Severe storm strikes coastal city in Argentina, at least 13 dead

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2023 08:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 08:51 IST
At least 13 people have been killed in Argentina, a local city mayor said on Saturday, following a severe electrical storm that struck along the South American country's Atlantic coast.

Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahia Blanca, confirmed the death toll in a post on X. The city is near the southern tip of Buenos Aires province, one of Argentina's top grain-producing regions.

In a statement, the office of President Javier Milei offered condolences to the families of the victims, and recommended that locals remain inside their homes through Sunday morning, citing destructive wind gusts in the area exceeding 150 kph (93 mph).

