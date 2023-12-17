TN CM Stalin launches flood relief of Rs 6,000 to affected families

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday launched the distribution of Rs 6,000 cash assistance to families affected by cyclone Michaung induced rains and flood.The state government has allocated Rs 1,486.93 crore to provide the cash aid, which will benefit nearly 25 lakh families spread across the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram.Stalin gave away the cash dole to women heads of families at Velachery, one of the badly affected areas due to heavy inundation, marking the commencement of disbursal of flood relief to people in Chennai and nearby areas.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2023 15:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 14:36 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday launched the distribution of Rs 6,000 cash assistance to families affected by cyclone Michaung induced rains and flood.

The state government has allocated Rs 1,486.93 crore to provide the cash aid, which will benefit nearly 25 lakh families spread across the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengelpet and Kancheepuram.

Stalin gave away the cash dole to women heads of families at Velachery, one of the badly affected areas due to heavy inundation, marking the commencement of disbursal of flood relief to people in Chennai and nearby areas. State Ministers, elected representatives and top officials took part. Writing to DMK workers, Stalin said the central government team that assessed damage due to rains and flood in Chennai and nearby areas, without any political ill-will appreciated the state government. Such appreciation is not only a 'certificate' of the government's dedicated, honest work but also a slap on the face of those intending to do politics on the matter. The exercise of distribution of tokens, specifying the date and time of cash distribution at jurisdictional ration shops, started a couple of days ago. Those who have not received the token may submit applications at fair price shops to avail the cash assistance, a government press release said.

A total of 24,25,336 families will be benefitted by the relief. Chennai accounts for most beneficiaries, approximately 13.72 lakh families, followed by Tiruvallur (6.08 lakh), and Chengelpet (3.12 lakh). In Kancheepuram, 1,31,149 ration card holders will be benefitted. The cash assistance will be distributed in Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets from 9 am to 1 pm and between 3 pm and 5 pm. On December 3 and 4, Chennai and the three nearby districts witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the cyclone. The CM had on December 9 announced the Rs 6,000 cash assistance to people affected by the floods. Days ago, a six-member team under the Union Home Ministry had visited Chennai and neighbouring areas to assess damage due to floods caused by cyclone Michaung.

