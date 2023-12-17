Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi, no casualty

A fire broke out at a wooden material godown in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area on Sunday, officials said.

The information about the blaze was received at about 12.42 pm and 23 fire tenders were pressed into service, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The fire broke out at the ground floor of the building and soon spread around 500 sq yards of the godown, the officer said.

Wooden materials worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire.

The blaze, suspected to have erupted because of a short circuit, was doused by 2.15 pm, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)