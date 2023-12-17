Left Menu

Teen shot dead in Bareilly

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by two youths here on Sunday, police said.The incident happened in Bhamora police station area. Suryansh alias Titu was riding on a motorcycle when he met two youths on a bicycle, Amla Police Officer CO Rajkumar Mishra.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-12-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 17:31 IST
Teen shot dead in Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead by two youths here on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Bhamora police station area. Suryansh alias Titu was riding on a motorcycle when he met two youths on a bicycle, Amla Police Officer (CO) Rajkumar Mishra. One of the accused shot Suryansh from the front, he said. Police reached the spot and took the injured to the district hospital but he died on the way, he said.

Prima facie, the reason behind the incident is said to be personal rivalry, but the police are still investigating the matter, the CO said.

After committing the crime, the two youths fled from the spot, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

