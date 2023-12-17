Left Menu

MP CM stays overnight in Ujjain; busts urban legend linked to Lord Mahakal, Scindias

This was their political strategy, Yadav said while addressing a programme here on Saturday night.Lord Mahakal is the king of all and we are his children.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 19:46 IST
MP CM stays overnight in Ujjain; busts urban legend linked to Lord Mahakal, Scindias
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrMohanYadav51)
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav busted a long held urban legend that no king or top political functionary stays overnight in Ujjain, home to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple, and said the tradition may have been a ruse by the royal house of Scindias.

Yadav, the Ujjain South MLA who was sworn in as MP CM on December 13, stayed in the holy city, some 190 kilometres from here, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, sources said, chief ministers and other top political functionaries would stay overnight in nearby areas when visiting Ujjain.

''For some reason the capital (of the Scindia kingdom) was shifted from Ujjain to Gwalior in 1812. They left this legend that no king stays here for the night. This was so that no one comes here to capture the area. This was their political strategy,'' Yadav said while addressing a programme here on Saturday night.

''Lord Mahakal is the king of all and we are his children. Will Lord Mahakal be king (exercise divine powers) only within municipal limits? If he so decides, one cannot survive in the entire universe,'' Yadav asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023