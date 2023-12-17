MP CM stays overnight in Ujjain; busts urban legend linked to Lord Mahakal, Scindias

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav busted a long held urban legend that no king or top political functionary stays overnight in Ujjain, home to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple, and said the tradition may have been a ruse by the royal house of Scindias.

Yadav, the Ujjain South MLA who was sworn in as MP CM on December 13, stayed in the holy city, some 190 kilometres from here, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, sources said, chief ministers and other top political functionaries would stay overnight in nearby areas when visiting Ujjain.

''For some reason the capital (of the Scindia kingdom) was shifted from Ujjain to Gwalior in 1812. They left this legend that no king stays here for the night. This was so that no one comes here to capture the area. This was their political strategy,'' Yadav said while addressing a programme here on Saturday night.

''Lord Mahakal is the king of all and we are his children. Will Lord Mahakal be king (exercise divine powers) only within municipal limits? If he so decides, one cannot survive in the entire universe,'' Yadav asserted.

