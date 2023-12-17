Coldwave alert issued for parts of Jharkhand

A coldwave alert was issued for parts of Jharkhand on Sunday, an official said.

Coldwave conditions are likely in the state's western and central part from Monday to Wednesday, Ranchi Meteorological Centre's in-charge Abhishek Anand said.

The mercury continued to plummet across the state with Garhwa recording the lowest temperature at 6.7 degrees Celsius, he said.

''Monday onwards the temperature is likely to decline by 2-3 degrees Celsius,'' he said.

State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the normal.

In its forecast, the weather department said the minimum temperature of Ranchi may decline to 6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mercury has dropped to below 9 degrees Celsius in most places of the state. The dip was caused by northwesterly winds, Anand said.

