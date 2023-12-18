Left Menu

Storm claims more lives in Argentina and Uruguay, bringing death toll to 16

Thirteen others died on Saturday in the town of Bahia Blanca after a wall collapsed during the storm. Argentine President Javier Milei visited the accident site on Sunday. The storm's powerful winds also downed trees and lamp posts across the capital, Buenos Aires.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 04:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 04:25 IST
The death toll from a severe electrical storm that struck Argentina over the weekend has risen to 16 people in Argentina and the neighboring country of Uruguay. Uruguay's meteorological agency said two people were killed as strong wind gusts swept in from the southeast early Sunday morning, according to a statement posted on the agency's website.

In Argentina, a woman died early Sunday after being struck by a falling tree branch in the town of Moreno, according to local media. Thirteen others died on Saturday in the town of Bahia Blanca after a wall collapsed during the storm.

Argentine President Javier Milei visited the accident site on Sunday. The storm's powerful winds also downed trees and lamp posts across the capital, Buenos Aires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

