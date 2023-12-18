NBCC sells 2.23 lakh sq ft commercial space for Rs 905 cr in Delhi's World Trade Centre

Left Menu

NBCC is authorised to market the commercial space on a freehold basis.

Updated: 18-12-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:00 IST
State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 2.23 lakh square feet of commercial space for Rs 905 crore in the World Trade Centre project at Nauroji Nagar in the national capital.

In a statement, NBCC said it has conducted the 22nd auction for the sale of commercial space in the World Trade Centre. ''The company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 2.23 lakh square feet (approx) having a sale value of Rs 905.01 crore, out of which 0.43 lakh square feet area having sale value of Rs 191.84 crore has been sold to private entities,'' it added.

As of date, the company has sold a total unsold commercial inventory of 23.92 lakh square feet through open e-auction, having a sale value of Rs 9,656.62 crore.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has appointed NBCC, a Navratna company, as the implementing agency for the redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi. NBCC is authorised to market the commercial space on a freehold basis. NBCC is mainly into PMC (project management consultancy) and real estate businesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

