95 CM rainfall in Thoothukudi district of TN

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district of southern Tamil Nadu has registered 95 CM rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Extremely heavy rainfall was also witnessed in the temple town of Tiruchendur also in Thoothukudi district, which was in the range of 62 CM to 69 CM.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:18 IST
Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district of southern Tamil Nadu has registered 95 CM rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. When asked if the 95 CM rainfall was unprecedented in Tamil Nadu, a Met official said it will be confirmed following verification. Extremely heavy rainfall was also witnessed in the temple town of Tiruchendur also in Thoothukudi district, which was in the range of 62 CM to 69 CM. Several regions registered rainfall in excess of 50 CM including Manjolai in Tirunelveli district (55 CM) and Gundar Dam in Tenkasi district (51 CM), an IMD bulletin said.

Tirunelveli (30 CM) and Palayamkottai near Tirunelveli (44 CM) were among other regions that witnessed very heavy rainfall. The rainfall was for the 24-hour duration starting December 17 (8.30 AM) to December 18 (8.30 AM).

