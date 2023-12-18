Left Menu

Himachal's horticulture dept advises farmers to protect fruit plants from fog

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 18-12-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 14:48 IST
Himachal's horticulture dept advises farmers to protect fruit plants from fog

The horticulture department of Himachal Pradesh has urged farmers and gardeners to protect fruit plants of mango, litchi, papaya, and guava, besides amla and lemon species, from the effects of fog during winter.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Rajeshwar Parmar said on Monday that the weather has been dry in lower areas of the state for the last few days and the temperature has dropped.

Under these circumstances, the chances of fog increase.

Fruit plants, especially mango, papaya, and litchi, are adversely affected due to fog, which reduces moisture in the air, an official statement quoted him as saying.

Due to the low temperature, plant cells burst, and yield could be affected. The effect of fog is more on plants like mango and papaya, he added.

Parmar further said that about 8,000 hectares of land are under horticulture crops in Hamirpur district.

If the temperature continues to decline like this, the chances of fog in the next few days will increase, which can affect fruit plants.

Plants of 4-5 years old can be covered with grass or reeds, and potash fertilizer in the approved quantity could also be used as it increases their ability to tolerate fog, he advised.

Parmar also advised that gardeners should get their fruits and plants insured under the government's weather-based crop insurance scheme to compensate any losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreator: Study

Reliance biggest wealth creator, Adani Enterprises top all-round wealthcreat...

 India
2
61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

61 migrants drown in shipwreck off coast of Libya

 Libya
3
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to train TN women on banking services

 India
4
Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

Golf-PGA Tour still aims to meet deadline for Saudi alliance, says Woods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023