Stalin seeks Modi's appointment to discuss rain, floods in TN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his appointment on December 19 to discuss rain and the flood situation in southern parts of the state. In order to deliberate on the extremely heavy rainfall and flooding in southern districts of Tamil Nadu, related damage and relief and rescue initiatives, Stalin has written to Modi seeking his appointment on Tuesday, an official release here said. It is also to discuss expeditious release of Central funds to the state to tackle damage due to the recent rains in Chennai and nearby districts. Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli are the four southern districts hit by the very heavy rainfall including 95 CM at Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)