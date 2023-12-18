Left Menu

3 earthquakes hit Ladakh, another felt in J&K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 18:05 IST
3 earthquakes hit Ladakh, another felt in J&K’s Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two aftershocks of lower intensity struck the Union Territory of Ladakh within 15 minutes, while a mild-intensity tremor was felt in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Monday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualty or damage, they said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS), the 5.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 3.48 pm and its epicentre was Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface at a latitude of 33.41 degrees and longitude of 76.70 degrees, it said.

It was followed by two aftershocks of 4.8 and 3.8 intensity at 4.01 pm, the NCS said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, an earthquake of 3.6-magnitude occurred at 4.18 pm with a depth of 10 km below the surface in Kishtwar district at a latitude of 33.37 degrees and longitude of 76.57 degrees, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

