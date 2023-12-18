Left Menu

39 places in southern TN recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD

Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district reported 95 cm, followed by Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam both in Thoothukudi district reporting 69 cm and 62 cm respectively.The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists.Rainfall over and above 21 cm is graded as extremely heavy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 18:05 IST
39 places in southern TN recorded extremely heavy rainfall: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 39 regions in southern Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts and light to moderate rainfall at most places in southern Tamil Nadu, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It is for the 24-hour duration commencing 8.30 am on December 17 and ending at 8.30 am, the following day. The rainfall is due to the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto the mid-tropospheric levels over the Comorin area and neighbourhood.

Heavy to very heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Theni, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts and isolated heavy rain in Madurai district.

There were 39 extremely heavy rainfall reports, 33 very heavy rainfall reports and 12 heavy rainfall reports from such southern regions. Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district reported 95 cm, followed by Tiruchendur and Srivaikuntam (both in Thoothukudi district) reporting 69 cm and 62 cm respectively.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and neighbourhood extending up to mid tropospheric levels persists.

Rainfall over and above 21 cm is graded as extremely heavy. Between 12 and 20 cm, it is very heavy and from 7 to 11 cm heavy. The classification is based on accumulated rainfall for a 24-hour duration (cm/day).

On December 19, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023