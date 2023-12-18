Left Menu

EU plans Feb 1 summit on budget, including Ukraine funding -EU's Michel

The European Union will hold an extraordinary summit on Feb. 1 in a bid to settle revisions to its multi-annual budget, including funding for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday. EU leaders agreed last week to open membership talks with Ukraine, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro ($54.6 billion) package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

The European Union will hold an extraordinary summit on Feb. 1 in a bid to settle revisions to its multi-annual budget, including funding for Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday.

EU leaders agreed last week to open membership talks with Ukraine, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro ($54.6 billion) package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary. "We understood on Thursday and Friday that a bit more time is needed with Hungary in order to make a decision by unanimity, which is needed for an agreement on the MFF (Multi-annual Financial Framework) review," Michel said at a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Michel said that, besides funding for Ukraine, the 27-nation EU also had proposals to provide more financial support to address migration, to cover natural disasters and for security and defence. Belgium will take over the six-month rotating presidency of the EU from Spain on Jan. 1.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

