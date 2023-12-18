UP govt brings new scheme for institutional plots allotment near Noida Airport

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it has initiated e-auction for institutional plots across five categories near the Noida Airport.

The allocation would be made in the area managed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the government said in a statement.

''The strategic allocation of these plots, situated in proximity to Noida Airport, offers a prime location for the development of nursing homes, hospitals, maternity centers, corporate offices, and senior secondary schools in Sector 18, 20, and 22E of Greater Noida,'' it said.

As part of the recently launched scheme by the YEIDA, the interested parties can apply for plot acquisition until January 1, 2024, with the e-auction process scheduled for completion by February 29, 2024, it added.

The government said that with strategic proximity to the airport coming up in Jewar area, these plots are situated in prime locations and will be allotted on a leasehold basis for a duration of 90 years under the scheme.

Under the plot allotment scheme, the way has been cleared for bidding of a total of 11 plots ranging from 1,000 square meters to 10,900 square meters through e-auction, it said.

The reserved prices for these plots range from Rs 4.75 crore to Rs 25.95 crore with the ICICI Bank serving as the banking partner for the e-auction process, the government said.

''The institutions intending to establish their units on the allocated land through the plot allotment scheme must adhere to various standards and undertake the development of essential civic amenities within their units,'' it said.

''Under this scheme, hospitals are required to establish not only medical treatment facilities, but also additional infrastructure, including a hospital, ATM, auditorium, bank counter extension, information center, canteen, stores, international conference center, and chemist,'' it added.

The comprehensive development of the facilities such as shops and internet centers is also mandatory, according to the statement.

The Noida International Airport is coming up in Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, some 75 km from Delhi. Currently, the work is undergoing its first phase development, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

