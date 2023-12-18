Left Menu

Argentine government OKs $2.5 bln debt issue to cover shot-term repayments

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:39 IST
Argentine government OKs $2.5 bln debt issue to cover shot-term repayments
Argentina's government has authorized the issuance of public debt instruments worth up to two trillion pesos (some $2.5 billion) to manage its short-term debt obligations, according to a statement in the official Gazette on Monday.

The debt raising, amid a deep fiscal deficit, is designed to meet obligations on instruments issued this year, but which will mature in early 2024 with an amortization period of less than 90-days, the government said in the statement.

The measures in the decree are effective from Monday. (Reporting Hernán Nessi, editing by Walter Bianchi)

