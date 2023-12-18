Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates multiple projects of Odisha Mining Corp

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated multiple projects of the state-run Odisha Mining Corporation OMC.Patnaik inaugurated seven quality control labs, 10 sample processing units and a chrome ore beneficiation plant of the OMC. He also flagged off six mobile health units.The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the corporate office of the OMC at Jayadev Vihar in state capital Bhubaneswar.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:13 IST
Patnaik inaugurates multiple projects of Odisha Mining Corp
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated multiple projects of the state-run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Patnaik inaugurated seven quality control labs, 10 sample processing units and a chrome ore beneficiation plant of the OMC. He also flagged off six mobile health units.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the corporate office of the OMC at Jayadev Vihar in state capital Bhubaneswar. The building will be built on six acre of land, an official said, adding that its design is very attractive and will add value to the city's landscape.

Patnaik said the OMC was leading by example in not only contributing to the economy, but also to sustainable mining and spreading happiness among the people through its various activities.

''Be it sports, health, education or periphery development, OMC has always put its best efforts in serving society,'' he said, noting that the corporation has set up five CBSE-affiliated fully residential schools for children of the mine areas.

The mobile health units will play an important role in providing healthcare facilities at the doorsteps of the villagers around the operational areas of OMC, he said.

The chrome ore beneficiation plant in South Kaliapani and the quality control labs will help in achieving more transparency and quick dispatch of quality raw materials to user industries, he added.

The OMC, which is the fourth largest mining company in the country, has produced more than 30 million ton of ores in the last fiscal with a turnover of over Rs 14,000 crore, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023