Argentine government OKs $2.5 bln debt issue to cover short-term repayments

Argentina's government has authorized the issuance of public debt instruments worth up to two trillion pesos (some $2.5 billion) to manage its short-term debt obligations, according to a statement in the official Gazette on Monday.

The debt raising, amid a deep fiscal deficit, is designed to meet obligations on instruments issued this year, but which will mature in early 2024 with an amortization period of less than 90-days, the government said in the statement. The measures in the decree are effective from Monday. (Reporting Hernán Nessi, editing by Walter Bianchi)

