NCR Planning Board should notify regional plan 2041 within six months: PAC

The NCR Planning Board should finalise and notify regional plan 2041 within six months, and funds available to the NCRPB should be utilised for the purpose of granting of loans to states and not for investment in fixed deposits, a parliamentary panel said in its report.

In its report on the 'Functioning of National Capital Region Planning Board', the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also flagged the delay in the delineation of the Natural Conservation Zone (NCZ) in NCR.

The PAC chaired by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, recommended to the government that the delineation of NCZ by each participating state based on detailed ground truthing along with verification of state revenue records should be conducted in a time-bound manner.

The panel in its report presented in Lok Sabha on Monday said that accountability should be fixed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the NCRPB for the significant delay in the delineation of the natural conservation zone in NCR, which resulted in an adverse impact on environment and shrinkage of green area.

''NCRPB must use remote sensing and GIS technology for preparation of existing land use and proposed land use maps, and monitor the implementation of regional plan so as to see whether the development is in consonance with the said plan,'' the report stated.

The NCR Planning Board must ensure that financial assistance is granted to projects only after submission and approval of sub-regional plans, the report stated.

It also said that for an effective and integrated planning, timelines for all the plans stipulated should also be suggested by NCRPB to stakeholders.

''The Committee has desired that the Board should evaluate in detail the challenges faced in implementing the RP-2021 and formulate strategies to overcome the impediments for executing RP-2041 in a proper manner in all respects within a timeframe.

''The Committee has recommended that the Board should finalise and notify RP-2041 within six months and review the same once every five years, as mandated,'' it stated.

The report also stated that the panel has recommended that the NCRPB must strictly adhere to the necessary procedures and obtain clearances before disbursing loans to participating states.

For this, the Board should improve its loan disbursement process and ensure timely compliance with all loan related pre-conditions and thereby avoid adverse financial implications.

