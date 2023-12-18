First phase of Dholera Industrial Smart City nearly fully completed: officials

The first phase of the Dholera Industrial Smart City, being developed around 100 km away from Ahmedabad, is nearing completion and land allotment for industries has already begun, officials said on Monday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) as part of preparations for the upcoming 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 to inspect the progress of the industrial smart city and its infrastructure projects.

DSIR will be a major beneficiary of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), with 38 per cent of the DFC traversing Gujarat (565 km), as per a government release.

''The first phase of the project, covering 22.54 sq km, has achieved an impressive 95 per cent completion, paving the way for increased global investments in Gujarat.

''Phase 1 of the DSIR project, known as the activation area, includes allocated areas for industries, residential spaces, mixed-use, recreation, social infrastructure, and tourism. Land allotment for industries has already begun, covering contiguous land parcels ranging from one acre to 330 acres and more,'' it said.

During his visit, the chief minister underscored the role of sectors such as semiconductors and green hydrogen in India's sustainable and technology-driven development.

Phase 1 of the development includes water management, featuring a 50 MLD water treatment plant, a Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR), Elevated Service Reservoirs, a 10 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and a 20 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), as per the release. Monitored by the City Integrated Operations Center, it caters to residential, commercial, and industrial water needs, contributing to the city's self-sufficiency.

In terms of its energy needs, Dholera's 4,400 MW solar park, being developed by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) under the PPP model, is a game-changer, aligning with the national goal of 250 GW of green energy by 2030, it said.

DSIR will be a major beneficiary of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), with 38 per cent of the DFC traversing Gujarat (565 km).

A four-lane expressway connecting it to Ahmedabad is under construction and is expected to be completed by 2024. Metro rail will also be constructed, along with a multi-modal transport system including a regional goods corridor, public transport corridor, internal transport, Bus Rapid Transport (BRT), and Mass Rapid Transport (MRT), the release said.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Bhimnath-Dholera Freight Rail Line is approved, and the Dholera International Airport is under construction and will be ready for cargo movement by December 2025.

The airport will handle 300,000 passengers and over 20,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

Dholera SIR will advance India's semiconductor and display industry with a dedicated semicon city, as per the release.

ReNew Power, a leading renewable energy park developer is constructing a solar module and cell manufacturing plant on 100 acres. Tata Chemicals Ltd is establishing a lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant on 126 acres. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is developing fuel stations and electric vehicle charging stations in the activation area. Torrent Power has set up a power distribution network to meet industrial power requirements in Dholera, the government said.

More than 8,500 hectares of land in the Coastal Regulation Zone of DSIR have been identified to develop a Solar Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)