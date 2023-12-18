Left Menu

Delhi Assembly discusses issue of dangling power lines, cable

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:24 IST
The Delhi Assembly on Monday discussed the issue of dangling power lines and the mesh of cable TV and broadband wires in residential areas. The two-day Winter Session was adjourned sine die after the House took up the business listed for the day.

Participating in the debate, Power minister Atishi said a policy was being framed by her department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to check the menace of power line and other wires dangling in residential colonies, roads and streets.

The minister said that the problem of unwanted wires hanging from poles was more prevalent in unauthorised colonies and slums where cables have been laid using the existing infrastructure for power supply.

She said 80 percent of such wires were useless due to disconnection or breakage.

The minister said that anyone using electric poles is supposed to pay fee to the agency concerned and the MCD is responsible for removing unwanted wires.

During the debate, the MLAs said the unwanted dangling wire on poles and other places also cause outages and incidents of fire.

