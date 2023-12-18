Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:46 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.75 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 102 kilometers west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, the EMSC said.
