Webb telescope captures Uranus’ dim inner and outer rings

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:54 IST
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

NASA's powerful James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) recently captured the unusual and enigmatic Uranus with rings, moons, storms, and other exciting atmospheric features. The telescope captured the ice giant's dim inner and outer rings, including the elusive Zeta ring - the extremely faint and diffuse ring closest to the planet - and also imaged many of its 27 known moons, all thanks to unparalleled infrared resolution and sensitivity.

One of the most striking features is the planet’s seasonal north polar cloud cap. The new visuals from Webb reveal the polar cap in groundbreaking new clarity compared to the Webb image from earlier this year. These include the bright, white inner cap and a distinct dark lane at the bottom of the polar cap toward lower latitudes.

The image also shows several bright storms clustered near and below the southern border of Uranus's polar cap. Astronomers speculate that the frequency and distribution of these storms within Uranus's atmosphere may result from a combination of seasonal and meteorological factors.

"Webb will help disentangle the seasonal and meteorological effects that influence Uranus's storms, which is critical to help astronomers understand the planet’s complex atmosphere," NASA said.

 

