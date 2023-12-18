Left Menu

Genesys bags mandate to use digital twin tech for Dharavi redevelopment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

Digital mapping company Genesys International has secured an order from Porter House to deploy its digital twin mapping technology for the redevelopment of Asia's most densely populated urban settlement Dharavi.

The order is valued at Rs 22 crore, excluding GST, and is anticipated to be completed within a timeframe of nine months, Genesys International said in a statement.

''This project exemplifies Genesys' unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries in the mapping space. Our dedicated team has been instrumental in this marquee mapping project, capturing the attention of the entire geospatial community for its unparalleled complexity,''Genesys International, Chairman and Managing Director, Sajid Malik said.

The project for the company follows its recent digital twin mandate for the holy shrine of Mecca by the Saudi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

