Left Menu

Lion succumbs to congenital health issues caused by inbreeding in Tirupati Zoo

A seven-year-old male lion succumbed to congenital health conditions which arose due to inbreeding at Sri Venkateswara Zoo here, a forest official said on Monday.C Selvam, curator, Sri Venkateswara Zoo Tirupati Zoo said the lion named Anurag died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday morning.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:11 IST
Lion succumbs to congenital health issues caused by inbreeding in Tirupati Zoo
  • Country:
  • India

A seven-year-old male lion succumbed to congenital health conditions which arose due to inbreeding at Sri Venkateswara Zoo here, a forest official said on Monday.

C Selvam, curator, Sri Venkateswara Zoo (Tirupati Zoo) said the lion named Anurag died due to multi-organ failure on Sunday morning. The big cat battled health issues with almost all its organs, he said.

''This lion was born in the zoo and had genetical health problems since birth. Its right eye had cataract resulting in blindness. Also, the zoo is a place where a lot of inbreeding happens,'' Selvam told PTI.

According to the official, the lion was very short and had chronic health issues which required treatment for a long time. Considering its health condition, the zoo did not use the lion as a display animal, but accommodated it separately in the rescue centre.

Nine days before its death, the lion was in a critical condition and stopped eating food, he said, adding that the veterinarians tried their best to revive it.

Further, the Indian Forest Service officer said that inbreeding is common in zoos, which can lead to congenital conditions in animals. This is why zoos go for animal exchanges to usher in newer gene pools, bloodlines and pedigrees, he said.

Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University authorities conducted the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023