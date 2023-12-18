Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:19 IST
River rafting event held to promote adventure tourism in J-K’s Doda
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In an attempt to attract adventure tourism lovers, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday organised a river rafting event in the hilly district, officials said. The event held at the newly introduced adventure rafting facility at Shibnote was inaugurated by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Qayoom, they said.

Shibnote in Premnagar on the banks of Chenab river boasts a fast-flowing waterway and stunning natural beauty, making it an ideal spot for river rafting. The crystal-clear waters and captivating surroundings have been luring the tourists from across the country. Expressing optimism about the future of adventure tourism, the deputy commissioner highlighted the vast scope for adventure sports activities in the district while emphasizing the district administration's commitment to promoting tourism.

Singh revealed exciting plans for a mega winter carnival organised by the district administration in Bhaderwah as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance tourism.

As a precursor to the upcoming winter festival celebration, events like rafting in Shibnote are becoming integral to showcasing the district's adventure offerings, he said.

Welcoming all adventure enthusiasts, the deputy commissioner urged the tourists and locals to explore the region's potential for outdoor activities. He promised continuous support for such initiatives, ensuring a promising future for adventure tourism in the district. The upcoming winter carnival in Bhaderwah is poised to further amplify the district's appeal, creating a vibrant tapestry of cultural and adventure experiences for the visitors, he said.

