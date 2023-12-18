Left Menu

Massive fire at garment factory in Ghaziabad, one injured

The warehouse and the factory are on the same premises and a huge quantity of fabric stashed there have turned into ashes, the DCP added.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in the Mohan nagar industrial area here on Monday evening, officials said. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said five to six workers present there during the incident were safely rescued. One of them, however, sustained injury when the workers started running out of panic to save their lives.

Pal said one of the walls of the factory cracked due to the high temperature of heat.

Fourteen fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames, he said.

According to Pal, the chemical used in dyeing fabric caught fire after a short circuit. However, the actual cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he added.

DCP, Trans Hindon, Shubham Patel told PTI that the situation is now under control. The warehouse and the factory are on the same premises and a huge quantity of fabric stashed there have turned into ashes, the DCP added.

