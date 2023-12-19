Left Menu

Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 04:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 04:16 IST
A volcano erupted on Monday in southwest Iceland following weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country's Meteorological Office said.

Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities in recent days evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

