Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of quake activity

A volcano erupted on Monday in southwest Iceland following weeks of intense earthquake activity, the country's Meteorological Office said.

Fearing a significant outbreak on the Reykjanes peninsula, authorities in recent days evacuated the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of the fishing town of Grindavik and closed the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

