Left Menu

Death toll rises to 86 after earthquake in China's Qinghai - Xinhua

Eighty-six people have died and 96 people were injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1 in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 04:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 04:33 IST
Death toll rises to 86 after earthquake in China's Qinghai - Xinhua

Eighty-six people have died and 96 people were injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1 in the region. The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles) with its epicenter located 102 km west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, EMSC said.

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported. A work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the disaster and to provide guidance for local relief operations, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023