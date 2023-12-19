Earthquake in northwest China kills at least 95 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces
Chinese state media are reporting that at least 95 people have been killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in the country's northwest. The official Xinhua News Agency said that 86 died in the province of Gansu and another nine in neighbouring Qinghai province in the quake, which occurred late on Monday evening.
