Taiwan reports another Chinese balloon crossing Taiwan Strait
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 19-12-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 06:38 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that it had detected a single Chinese balloon crossing the Taiwan Strait on Monday.
The balloon crossed the Strait's median line to the north of the island heading east and then disappeared, the ministry said.
Taiwan has previously described such balloons as likely being used for weather monitoring.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement