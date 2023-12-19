China's Gansu govt says 105 people killed in earthquake
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 08:13 IST
- Country:
- China
Local authorities in China's Gansu province said on Tuesday that, as of 7:50 a.m. (2350 GMT day before), 105 were killed in a magnitude-6.2 earthquake and over 4,700 houses were damaged.
As of 9:30 a.m., the quake had injured 397, they said at a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- magnitude-6.2
- China
- Gansu
Advertisement