China's Gansu govt says 105 people killed in earthquake

Local authorities in China's Gansu province said on Tuesday that, as of 7:50 a.m. (2350 GMT day before), 105 were killed in a magnitude-6.2 earthquake and over 4,700 houses were damaged.

As of 9:30 a.m., the quake had injured 397, they said at a news conference.

