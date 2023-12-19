TSMC says it does not anticipate significant impact from Red Sea shipping disruption

TSMC , the world's top contract chipmaker, said on Tuesday it did not anticipate any significant impact on its operations from shipping disruption in the Red Sea.

"TSMC has a long-established enterprise risk management system in place. After assessment, we currently do not anticipate any significant impact on the company's operations," it said in an emailed statement.

