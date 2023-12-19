UKMTO receives report of Red Sea incident northeast of Djibouti - advisory note
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-12-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 13:04 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received a report of an incident 80 nautical miles northeast of Djibouti, at the mouth of the Red Sea, an advisory note said on Tuesday.
The note added that authorities were investigating.
