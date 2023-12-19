Defence forces, disaster response teams working on relief, rescue initiatives: TN govt

Defence, national and state disaster response force teams have joined hands in relief and rescue initiatives while food packets are being delivered to people using helicopters in marooned regions in southern Tamil Nadu, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said so far, 10,082 people have been rescued and housed in over 100 relief camps, which includes schools and public halls. Food, milk, drinking water and basic amenities have been ensured.

About 168 defence personnel from the Army and Navy, NDRF and State Disaster Response teams, comprising 1,100 specialist personnel, are deployed for rescue of people using boats.

The top official said 279 boats are in use and 50 more are joining from Ramanathapuram district for rescue and relief initiatives. Helicopters (Navy and Coast Guard) are used for supply of food products, milk powder and drinking water as well.

Helicopters of the Navy from INS Parundu and from Sulur Air Force Station have been deployed to airdrop food packets in flood-hit southern regions, he said.

Ministers and senior highway officials are on the ground to restore road links. Several regions continue to be cut-off in view of blocked roads-highways and such places could be reached only through boats, which is a challenge. In view of strong water current in several regions even boats could not be used and hence, in such places, 'we rely on helicopters to deliver food to people.' Only after the flood water gets drained, a complete damage assessment could be done and road-network restoration work could be taken up in full-swing by National Highways Authority of India and state highways.

Meena said there are issues in respect of communication link as well. For instance, in several parts of Thoothukudi district, communication networks are clogged and 'we are communicating using police wireless network'. To contact stranded train passengers at Srivaikuntam, railway communication network is being used.

Backhoe loaders (count is 672 including machinery, and other necessary equipment) 100 motor pumps to drain water have been mobilised and sent to flood affects parts of southern Tamil Nadu. In Thoothukudi and Tiruneleveli collectorates, water level reached up to 5-6 feet and control rooms are functional in respective municipal corporation offices.

On dams, he said inflows into Papanasam and Manimuthar dams have reduced and in total about 10,000 cusecs is the discharge level.

As regards Tamirabarani river, inflows from lakes in the Tirunelveli-Thoothukudi regions reach that river. The water level of Tarmirabarani river will reduce only if inflows from catchment areas reduce. As many as 133 mobile medical teams are ready to render requisite healthcare services including examination of people rescued from flood-hit regions.

