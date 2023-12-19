Left Menu

Govt approved 50 solar parks in 12 states till Nov 30: R K Singh

Under the said scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, 50 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 37,490 MW have been sanctioned in 12 states in India as on November 30, Singh said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 15:45 IST
Govt approved 50 solar parks in 12 states till Nov 30: R K Singh
R K Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia

A total of 50 solar parks with a combined capacity of 37,490 MW have been approved in 12 states till November 30, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The government is implementing a scheme -- Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects -- with a target capacity of 40 GW, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha. Under the said scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, 50 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 37,490 MW have been sanctioned in 12 states in India as on November 30, Singh said. An aggregate capacity of 10,401 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in 19 solar parks so far, he added.

Singh further said two solar parks -- Kadaladi Solar Park and Ramanathapuram Solar Park -- of 500 MW each were earlier sanctioned in Tamil Nadu, but were subsequently cancelled due to slow progress and land constraints.

According to data shared by the minister, about 12,150 MW of solar park projects have been sanction in Gujarat, followed by 8,276 MW in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh (4,200 MW), Madhya Pradesh (4,180 MW), Uttar Pradesh (3,730 MW), Karnataka (2,500 MW).

Besides, 1,089 MW solar park projects in Jharkhand, 750 MW in Maharashtra, 155 MW in Kerala, 100 MW in Chhattisgarh and 20 MW in Mizoram were also sanctioned, as per the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023