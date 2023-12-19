Govt approved 50 solar parks in 12 states till Nov 30: R K Singh

A total of 50 solar parks with a combined capacity of 37,490 MW have been approved in 12 states till November 30, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The government is implementing a scheme -- Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects -- with a target capacity of 40 GW, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha. Under the said scheme of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, 50 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 37,490 MW have been sanctioned in 12 states in India as on November 30, Singh said. An aggregate capacity of 10,401 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in 19 solar parks so far, he added.

Singh further said two solar parks -- Kadaladi Solar Park and Ramanathapuram Solar Park -- of 500 MW each were earlier sanctioned in Tamil Nadu, but were subsequently cancelled due to slow progress and land constraints.

According to data shared by the minister, about 12,150 MW of solar park projects have been sanction in Gujarat, followed by 8,276 MW in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh (4,200 MW), Madhya Pradesh (4,180 MW), Uttar Pradesh (3,730 MW), Karnataka (2,500 MW).

Besides, 1,089 MW solar park projects in Jharkhand, 750 MW in Maharashtra, 155 MW in Kerala, 100 MW in Chhattisgarh and 20 MW in Mizoram were also sanctioned, as per the data.

