4 employees of electricity department killed, 2 injured in accident in Jaipur

The deceased were identified as assistant engineer Surendra Soni 52, technicians Natwar Sharma 37, Ravindra Sharma 37 and the jeep driver Babulal 40. Junior engineer Rajesh Gurjar 38 and technician Madan Chand 46 were injured and are being treated at a hospital, he said.The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, the SHO added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were killed and two others injured in a collision between a cement-laden truck and an SUV in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said.

SHO of Vijay Mandir police station Shivdayal said that after collision, both the vehicles fell into a 30-feet gorge, leaving four employees of the electricity department dead and two injured. The deceased were identified as assistant engineer Surendra Soni (52), technicians Natwar Sharma (37), Ravindra Sharma (37) and the jeep driver Babulal (40). Junior engineer Rajesh Gurjar (38) and technician Madan Chand (46) were injured and are being treated at a hospital, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

