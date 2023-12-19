EU approves Germany's 2.6 bln euros aid for steel firm Stahl-Holding-Saar
"The aid brings about positive effects that outweigh any potential distortion of competition and trade in the EU," said the European Commission in a statement. Earlier this month, Germany had announced its plans to support steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar's (SHS) in its transformation towards greener production with the 2.6 billion euros of aid.
Earlier this month, Germany had announced its plans to support steelmaker Stahl-Holding-Saar's (SHS) in its transformation towards greener production with the 2.6 billion euros of aid. ($1 = 0.9139 euros)
