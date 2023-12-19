Left Menu

TN top performer in LEADS 2023 rankings

Tamil Nadu has retained the achiever status in the recently released Logistics Ease Across Different States 2023 rankings, the government said on Tuesday.The LEADS initiative, launched by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018, serves as a benchmarking tool to assess the performance of logistics in states and union territories.The Government of Tamil Nadu proudly announces its continued recognition as a top performer in the LEADS 2023 rankings, maintaining its esteemed Achiever status within the Coastal Group.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-12-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 16:31 IST
TN top performer in LEADS 2023 rankings
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has retained the 'achiever' status in the recently released Logistics Ease Across Different States 2023 rankings, the government said on Tuesday.

The LEADS initiative, launched by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018, serves as a benchmarking tool to assess the performance of logistics in states and union territories.

The Government of Tamil Nadu proudly announces its continued recognition as a top performer in the LEADS 2023 rankings, maintaining its esteemed ''Achiever'' status within the Coastal Group. ''This accomplishment highlights the state's unwavering commitment to enhancing its logistics ecosystem'', an official release here said.

''This is a result of various state-led initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, such as the enhancement of last mile connectivity, development of multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) and significant improvements in various logistics infrastructure components,'' Minster for Industries, TRB Rajaa said.

The state has also excelled in the logistics services and operating and regulatory environment pillars, showing an above-average performance assessment compared to other states in the Coastal Group, he added.

Some of the steps taken by the government include establishment of a technical support unit under the logistics policy, implementation of the PM Gati Shakti State Master Plan, development of multi-modal logistics park at Mappedu and Coimbatore among others.

''The journey of Tamil Nadu in the LEADS rankings is a testament to its progressive approach towards logistics improvement. The Government of Tamil Nadu has undertaken numerous initiatives contributing to this success,'' Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO), MD Sandeep Nanduri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

Promoter entities of Sapphire Foods divests 5.9 pc stake for Rs 530 cr

 India
2
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
3
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
4
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023