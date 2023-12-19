TN top performer in LEADS 2023 rankings

Tamil Nadu has retained the 'achiever' status in the recently released Logistics Ease Across Different States 2023 rankings, the government said on Tuesday.

The LEADS initiative, launched by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 2018, serves as a benchmarking tool to assess the performance of logistics in states and union territories.

The Government of Tamil Nadu proudly announces its continued recognition as a top performer in the LEADS 2023 rankings, maintaining its esteemed ''Achiever'' status within the Coastal Group. ''This accomplishment highlights the state's unwavering commitment to enhancing its logistics ecosystem'', an official release here said.

''This is a result of various state-led initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, such as the enhancement of last mile connectivity, development of multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) and significant improvements in various logistics infrastructure components,'' Minster for Industries, TRB Rajaa said.

The state has also excelled in the logistics services and operating and regulatory environment pillars, showing an above-average performance assessment compared to other states in the Coastal Group, he added.

Some of the steps taken by the government include establishment of a technical support unit under the logistics policy, implementation of the PM Gati Shakti State Master Plan, development of multi-modal logistics park at Mappedu and Coimbatore among others.

''The journey of Tamil Nadu in the LEADS rankings is a testament to its progressive approach towards logistics improvement. The Government of Tamil Nadu has undertaken numerous initiatives contributing to this success,'' Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO), MD Sandeep Nanduri said.

